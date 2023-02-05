BLACKPINK announces additional concerts for 'Born Pink World Tour': Details inside

BLACKPINK has surprised their fans by adding more cities and dates to its ongoing world tour once again, Korea Herald reported.

The girl band included five additional shows in their 'Born Pink’ world tour schedule.

According to BLACKPINK music label YG Entertainment, the K-pop group tour now includes a performance in Mexico City on April 26, and two concerts each in Melbourne and Sydney on June 10-11, and 16-17.

Recently, the girl band announced four additional shows to perform on the Asia continent, including Taiwan on March 19, Singapore on May 14, and Macau on May 20 and 21.

In October 2022, BLACKPINK kicked off their ‘Born Pink’ world tour after the release of their highly anticipated album of the same name.

Since then, BLACKPINK has performed in many cities across North America and Europe. Oceania will host the final show of the tour in June.