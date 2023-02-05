Gajraj Rao learns THIS important lesson from late Irrfan Khan

Gajraj Rao reveals that he learnt a very important and unique lesson from late actor Irrfan Khan.
Recently, Rao featured in Cyrus Broacha’s podcast where he was asked to share his working experience with Khan in Meghna Gulzar's 2015 film Talvar.
“It was amazing. It was my first scene in Talvar where the CBI officers will come and ask, ‘Dhaniram ye kaise hua?’ and daantenge thoda bohot. But before the shot, Irrfan told me, ‘Baat karte hain thodi si Gajraj ki tumhara character kahan se hai, tumhara ghar kahan hoga.”
While sharing the story of his work experience, he revealed that he learnt an important lesson from the Piku actor. “When you are doing a film, only your scene and your dialogues should not be important, it should be important to know who all are there in your universe, stated the actor.”
The Maja Ma actor revealed that he never used to take a lot of time understanding his character because at the same time he was very much invested shooting for ad films.
Actor Gajrao Rao rose to fame after appearing in some impactful films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He last featured in Amazon Prime film Maja Ma with Madhuri Dixit, reports IndianExpress.
Netflix has officially confirmed the second of the series ‘That ’90s Show’
Jason Momoa has just urged fans to offer up ‘all the mana, all the aloha and all the love’
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour kicked off in October 2022
Pricilla Presley is contesting Lisa Marie’s will that makes granddaughter Riley Keough in-charge of Graceland
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show will be the first televised performance since the 2018 Grammys
Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘only song’ she’s regretted giving away to a girl group