Gajraj Rao learns THIS important lesson from late Irrfan Khan

Gajraj Rao last featured in film 'Maja Ma' with Madhuri Dixit

Gajraj Rao reveals that he learnt a very important and unique lesson from late actor Irrfan Khan.

Recently, Rao featured in Cyrus Broacha’s podcast where he was asked to share his working experience with Khan in Meghna Gulzar's 2015 film Talvar.

“It was amazing. It was my first scene in Talvar where the CBI officers will come and ask, ‘Dhaniram ye kaise hua?’ and daantenge thoda bohot. But before the shot, Irrfan told me, ‘Baat karte hain thodi si Gajraj ki tumhara character kahan se hai, tumhara ghar kahan hoga.”

While sharing the story of his work experience, he revealed that he learnt an important lesson from the Piku actor. “When you are doing a film, only your scene and your dialogues should not be important, it should be important to know who all are there in your universe, stated the actor.”

The Maja Ma actor revealed that he never used to take a lot of time understanding his character because at the same time he was very much invested shooting for ad films.

Actor Gajrao Rao rose to fame after appearing in some impactful films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He last featured in Amazon Prime film Maja Ma with Madhuri Dixit, reports IndianExpress.