Netflix mistakenly posts anti-password sharing rules

Netflix said anti-password-sharing measures appeared on the website by accident.



According to The Guardian, after a series of scathing criticism on social media, with many threatening to cancel their memberships, the streaming giant claimed that password crackdown rules trailed in some countries had accidentally slipped into the help pages of the site globally.

Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said, “For a brief time on Tuesday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries. We have since updated it.”

However, since last year, the streamer has long threatened subscribers to roll out anti-password sharing regulations.

However, the widespread reach of the crackdown revealed earlier shocked some on social media.

One user commented I guess Netflix lost the love.

Another user wrote, “This may have worked when Netflix was the only game in town, but they are not.

The only reason Netflix remains in public discourse is because people are sharing access. Lmao

One more user questioned, “hey @netflix I travel for work for months at a time, how do i make sure i don’t get blocked from the platform for being away from home wifi for more than 31 days?