John Legend explains how his older children have reacted to the newborn

John Legend recently revealed how his both children are adjusting to new baby.

In a new interview with E! News, Legend, who welcomes his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens with Chrissy Teigen shared they were hesitant how their other two children would react to the newborn.

“We weren't sure how they would take it,” said the Grammy winner.

He continued, “I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant.”

However, Legend disclosed, “As soon as Esti arrived, they are just exploding with love and joy, and they are so caring and loving toward her.”

“They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting,” he remarked.

Interestingly, the couple publicly announced they were expecting in August 2022 and Teigen delivered the newborn on January 13.

Legend explained that he and his wife ensured that both their older children also get “much attention and care.

“You want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn't going to take all of our love away from them,” stated Legend.

He added, “But what we found is that it just added more love to the house.”