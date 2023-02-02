Meghan Markle. Prince Harry have 'nothing inside' them, says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly losing their influence in the US as they continue their criticism again the royal family in Netflix series and memoir Spare.
The host of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsley Schofield told GB News: "I am going to tell you something you do not want to hear, in the States the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK," said LA-based royal expert Kinsey Schofield.
She added: "That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that is the last thing Brits want."
The podcast host further claimed that the couple’s connection to other members of the royal family is the “only interesting thing” about the Sussexes.
"They are not interesting people, they're not exciting people, there's nothing inside of them,” she added.
"They don't provide anything and I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family, so I think that they've got to be closer to the British Royal Family,” Kinsley added while claiming that their “oversharing” didn’t help them.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed from Oprah Winfrey’s 69th birthday bash
Jennifer Garner is ‘very happy’ with beau John Miller a year after reconciliation
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC after she joined it as legal analyst
BLACKPINK Jennie offers a glimpse into her stay at Abu Dhabi during 'Born Pink' tour
Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses about Dolly Parton as a producer on her hit series
Serena Williams talks of Will Smith Oscars controversy a year after the incident