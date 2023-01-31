Anna Faris opens up on why she took a hiatus from busy career: ‘not conscious decision’

Anna Faris recently explained why she had left popular CBS sitcom Mom before the eighth and final season in 2020.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Anna revealed that taking time away from acting “was not a conscious decision” at the time.

“I kind of took my foot off the gas and I spent a lot of time with my son. It felt really good,” said the 46-year-old actress.

The House Bunny actress continued, “It wasn't conscious, but sort of a sabbatical, I guess.”

Anna confessed, “It felt great.”

“And now, what also feels great is that all of the projects and the characters that I've been sort of subconsciously kicking around, feel like they're slowly kind of starting to sprout,” noted What’s My Number actress.

Anna added, “And I feel really proactive, which feels great.”

Meanwhile, Anna is currently busy promoting a Super Bowl 2023 ad for Avocados From Mexico.