Netflix: list of movies & series trending on the platform

Netflix has released the list of the top 25 globally trending movies and series with subscribers.
Here's the list of shows currently trending on Netflix:
Movies:
- Narvik
- JUNG_E
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Inheritance
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Mission Majnu
- The Price of Family
- Puss in Boots
- Sing
- Devotion
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
- Dog Gone
- Alkhallat+
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Kaapa
- The Croods: A New Age
- Shrek 2
- Dhamaka
- The Boss Baby
- Jolt
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Gangs of New York
Series:
- Ginny & Georgia
- Record of Ragnarok
- Wednesday
- Şahmaran
- Physical: 100
- Les Combattantes
- Vikings: Valhalla
- La Reina del Sur
- Fauda
- That '90s Show
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Alchemy of Souls
- The Glory
- The Interest of Love
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Unbroken Voice
- Kaleidoscope
- Bling Empire: New York
- Café con aroma de mujer
- Crash Course In Romance
- Alice in Borderland
- The Endless Night
- The Flash
- Awaken
- Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist