Sunday January 29, 2023
By Web Desk
January 29, 2023
Netflix: list of movies & series trending on the platform

Netflix has released the list of the top 25 globally trending movies and series with subscribers.

Here's the list of shows currently trending on Netflix:

Movies:

  1. Narvik
  2. JUNG_E
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Inheritance
  5. All Quiet on the Western Front
  6. Mission Majnu
  7. The Price of Family
  8. Puss in Boots
  9. Sing
  10. Devotion
  11. The Pale Blue Eye
  12. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa
  13. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
  14. Dog Gone
  15. Alkhallat+
  16. Bodies Bodies Bodies
  17. Jumanji: The Next Level
  18. Kaapa
  19. The Croods: A New Age
  20. Shrek 2
  21. Dhamaka
  22. The Boss Baby
  23. Jolt
  24. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  25. Gangs of New York

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. Record of Ragnarok
  3. Wednesday
  4. Şahmaran
  5. Physical: 100
  6. Les Combattantes
  7. Vikings: Valhalla
  8. La Reina del Sur
  9. Fauda
  10. That '90s Show
  11. Til Money Do Us Part
  12. Alchemy of Souls
  13. The Glory
  14. The Interest of Love
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. The Unbroken Voice
  17. Kaleidoscope
  18. Bling Empire: New York
  19. Café con aroma de mujer
  20. Crash Course In Romance
  21. Alice in Borderland
  22. The Endless Night
  23. The Flash
  24. Awaken
  25. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist 