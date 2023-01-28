King Charles not removing Harry and Meghan's titles as he doesn't want to provoke them: Expert

Royal expert Johnathan Sacerdoti said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their Sussex titles because the royal family doesn't want to escalate the family's "war".

Commenting on the calls for removal of their titles, he said any such move by the Firm could be spun as aggressive by Harry and Meghan.

"The sense that I get is that this is not something they want to do. I think in this war between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family, they're [the Firm] trying to calm things not trying to throw more grenades in," express.co.uk quoted Sacerdoti as saying.

He said such a move could even spur the Meghan and Harry to write a "Spare 2" or to release another Netflix series.

The expert said that the working Royals just want to "get on with the job".

He said, "They're not trying to provoke anymore than they're being provoked. I think that trying to remove their titles - by the King - would be seen as, perhaps, an aggressive move or at least Harry and Meghan could dress it up that way. We might have Spare 2 or Netflix volumes seven to 12."