'Love Island' star Faye Winter says her parents thought her lip fillers made her look 'silly' on the show

Love Island star Faye Winter revealed that she did not realise how big her lips looked on the dating show until she came out and her parents told her that the inflated pout made her look "silly."

On Thursday, January 26, Faye Winter appeared on This Morning and shared that since the show ended, she has gotten the lip fillers dissolved.

She continued, "The first time I got it done, the therapist got me through everything, gave me a week to decide if I wanted to get it done or not."



She added, "But every time after that I didn't have guidance."

As per Daily Mail, the reality star further revealed, "4½ ml is the most I had when I went into Love Island. I didn't see it as a problem. I thought my lips looked great until I came out and saw myself from a different perspective."

The 27-year-old shared, "I saw it like that for the first time rather than just looking in the mirror. My mum and dad told me they look a bit big and silly."

Faye urged people who want to have facial "tweakments" to seek a medical professional rather than just a beauty therapist.