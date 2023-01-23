Kanye West may not be able to enter Australia: Here's why

Kanye West's Australia plans to meet new wife's Bianca Censori family hit a roadblock amid anti-Semitic backlash.



According to News.com.au, after the reports of the newly-wed rapper arriving in Down Under, the chief of Australia's top civil rights organisation released a statement calling on authorities to block his entry.



"Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control," said Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission.

"Kanye is a blatant, unvarnished antisemite, Nazi-lover and Hitler worshipper who openly admires an evil tyrant responsible for the extermination of six million Jews, including 1.5 million children.

This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and has real-world consequences given the more than 30 million followers that this person has, and who may start believing that his demonisation of the Jewish community and that they must act.

Allowing Kanye into Australia would also send the wrong signal about our nation and violate our core values of tolerance, diversity and respect."

The 45-year-old Twitter account was suspended last year after mocking owner Elon Musk over his anti-Semitic comments in an InfoWars interview.

The Donda hitmaker heaped praise on Adolf Hitler in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Censori's family are over the moon about the union.

"It's very exciting news for my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being," Angelina Censori said.