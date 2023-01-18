Selena Gomez reveals Paul Rudd to join the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Selena Gomez announced on social media that Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep would be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for its third season, according to Fox News.



Selena posted a video in which she showed her costars for the show, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin, and Martin Short while also introducing Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep as a part of the cast.

Selena said before turning her phone to Paul Rudd, "Could this honestly get any better?"

After showing Paul, she said, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better." What followed was Meryl Streep popping her head up from behind the couch, asking the cast if they needed anything as if she were a production assistant.

Paul had made a cameo as a fictional Broadway star in the season two finale of the show while it will be Streep's first appearance on the show; details of which haven't been revealed yet.

