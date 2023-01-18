Tom Brady suggested of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady reacted to former teammate Rob Gronkowski's advice that he dates his 80 For Brady co-star Sally Field. According to Fox News, Tom retorted that he and Sally had great chemistry during filming and that he would watch to see if anything further happened.



Tom's former teammate Rob shared that Sally could be a potential match for his friend following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob said, "Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar worthy-performance or what?"

Tom responded, "We did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going on. So, it was actually nice. We really enjoyed our time together. So we'll see where it goes from here."

Tom also complimented Rob and Jane Fonda's chemistry on 80 For Brady sets, "You and Jane Fonda had a good scene too, which was a little … I thought that was really spicy."

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno will be starring in 80 For Brady.