Jeremy Renner posts new video from hospital being wheeled into MRI room

Jeremy Renner dropped updates from the hospital as he posted a video of himself being wheeled into a hospital room with an MRI machine.

The Bourne Legacy star, 52, survived a near-fatal snow plough accident on the New Year’s Eve. He has been since admitted in the ICU at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Renner shared a video of himself lying on a hospital bed and a masked medical attendant wheeled him into a MRI room.

The Avengers actor captioned the post, “I wish you all a special night,” while appearing to say in the clip, “Once again.”

Renner also expressed his excitement over the return of his TV series Mayor of Kingstown, with the new season set to premiere tomorrow.

The Hawkeye star uploaded a picture of a billboard poster featuring himself in character as Mike McLusky on his IG Story, writing, “Spotted while I was sleeping.”

Renner also shared a post promoting the Paramount Plus show, captioning the post, “Spotted around town today !!! Excited to share this next season !!!”