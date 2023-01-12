Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger bundle up in winter wear while enjoying a mountain ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger bundled up in cosy winter wear as they went up the mountains for a ski trip.
Chris Pratt and author wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made their fashion statements in stylish ski clothes.
According to Daily Mail, Chris sported a big gray coat with a black hood and matching mittens. He added green snow pants, and pulled a black cap low over his eyes.
While Katherine donned a gray and black Joyfolie jump suit, keeping her head warm with a big black beanie.
The couple snuggled up as Chris slung his arms over his wife's slender shoulders. One of the pictures featured the pair sitting close together while a ski lift took them to the top of the mountain.
