'House of the Dragon' director praises HBO after wining Golden Globes for best TV drama 

House of the Dragon won the award for the best television drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes, beating out Severance, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and Ozark.
On Tuesday, at the 80th Golden Globes, the Director on the prequel series Miguel Sapochnik accepted the honor and brought series stars Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock on stage.
"Can I have a hand of applause for these amazing actors?" he asked.
Sapochnik, 48, also poked fun at himself for being underdressed for the occasion, as he wasn't wearing the tie. "As you can tell, we didn't think we were going to win, so I didn't get ready," he said.
He further expressed his love for one of House of the Dragon's fellow nominees. "I've got to say, Severance is awesome," Sapochnik said.
"I love that show. If I could've made House of the Dragon like Severance, I would've, but it would've been a bit weird." He added.
The Game of Thrones director and producer also thanked HBO "who kind of trusted us with their golden goose," he said. "Hope it was worth it!"
Sapochnik ultimately reflected on the fact that the new series has pleased fans of its predecessor.
"I noticed when we did the premiere in L.A., what everyone did was they had this thing of relief, rather than being excited and then they got excited,"
He also said. "And it was really heartwarming to know that we actually trimmed the foots of Game of Thrones, because that was one really good show."
House of the Dragon was debuted on August 21, 2022 and it is a prequel to the highest rated HBO series Game of Thrones.
This prequel series was set 200 years before the events of GOT.
