BIGBANG's Taeyang drops MV teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang has dropped the music video teaser of his upcoming highly anticipated new digital single VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS.

The teaser shows the chill chemistry of the two vocalists with smoothing and medium-tempo beats.

This is the first collaboration between BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin for a new single VIBE.



The upcoming highly anticipated song will be released on January 13, 2023.

Recently, Taeyang also shared the poster of the song and confirmed the collaboration with the BTS star Jimin.

In the poster, the rival band star can be seen posing together with fierce gazes and explosive synergy.



