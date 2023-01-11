BIGBANG's Taeyang drops MV teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang has dropped the music video teaser of his upcoming highly anticipated new digital single VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS.
The teaser shows the chill chemistry of the two vocalists with smoothing and medium-tempo beats.
This is the first collaboration between BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin for a new single VIBE.
The upcoming highly anticipated song will be released on January 13, 2023.
Recently, Taeyang also shared the poster of the song and confirmed the collaboration with the BTS star Jimin.
In the poster, the rival band star can be seen posing together with fierce gazes and explosive synergy.
Prince Harry talks about losing his second child with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton actress says working with Meghan Markle look-alike is difficult
Princess Diana and King Charles share two sons together
Prince Harry talks about not getting Prince William's best man role
Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle did not know who Prince Andrew was
Former French First Lady Carla Bruni deletes Prince Harry's edited photo after backlash