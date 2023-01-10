Jennifer Lopez sets pulses racing in pink gym wear as she promotes new drink

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans as she flaunted her toned physique in a promotional video she dropped on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The Marry Me star, 53, treated her 230 million fans and followers with her gorgeous look as she rocked hot pink sportswear while promoting new drink.

J.Lo donned signature hoop earrings, perfectly matched her outfit, and styled her silky brunette locks in a pulled back ponytail.

The Hustler star’s video comes after she teased her new music in November 2022.

Lopez announced her new musical project, This Is Me… Now, and revealed that it is slated for release in 2023. The upcoming album will be Lopez’s first full-length effort in eight years.

Teasing the new album on the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me … Then, Lopez hinted that her new music is inspired by her husband Ben Affleck.

She shared the tracklist for This Is Me … Now via Instagram, which includes “Dear Ben pt. ll.”