Johnny Lever opens up about his work in industry over the years

Johnny Lever is an acclaimed comedian who has built his space through his satire over the years. He has worked in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and others. He has recently opened up about how heroes will feel threatened of his presence and get his scenes cut.
In an interview with ETimes, he revealed why he doesn’t get much work anymore. He said, "Sometimes, the heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited. They used to watch how the audience would react to my scenes, and feel insecure. They started asking writers to come up with comedy scenes for them, as well. The writers would start distributing comedy scenes. And my roles became smaller and smaller, which is what you’re seeing now. Comedy is gone.”
He also added that comedy as a genre was given much more respect back when he used to work. He used to perform as a stand-up comedian before he got his big break in films. He has won several awards over the years for his remarkable performances in multiple films.
