Shawn Mendes debuted new hair in the New Year while grabbing coffee: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes debuted his New Year short haircut while out with friends for breakfast.
On Saturday, January 7, Shawn Mendes was spotted out in a buzzcut while out for breakfast with friends at Verve Coffee in Los Angeles.
According to Daily Mail, Shawn looked casual but cool in a loose swing sweater with a white T-shirt tucked into his black Calvin Klein and a grey scarf around his neck.
Shawn hadn't sported his signature brunette coif since 2013, now a decade later he was seen again in an edgier look.
