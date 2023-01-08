Jimin will shine on cover of Volume 2 2023 of W Korea!

Jimin will be seen shining on the cover of W Korea 2023!

As BTS continues to conquer the world, Jimin wants to touch the sky. He will the cover star of W Korea Volume 2 which comes out in 2023.





W Korea is a magazine which deals with fashion and lifestyle. It was originally created by James Brady in 1972 and the magazine has a lot of sister publications. It has 6 issues per year and first issue came out last year in Korea.

As per the details disclosed by BTS Daily News, most pages in the magazine will be pictorial featuring Jimin. The pictures will also include freely shot selfies and in-depth interview of him which is basically going to be a revealing portrait of him in written form.

Moreover, a behind the scenes video and mini interview of Jimin from the photoshoot will also be uploaded on YouTube for ARMY.