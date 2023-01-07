Britney Spears responds to Jamie Lynn ‘Special Forces’ comments in scathing post

Britney Spears clapped back at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn lamented over being her younger sister on Fox’s new reality series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption on Friday, January 6th, 2023.

The Hold Me Closer singer then went on to recall an instance when her friends and family were treated to spa days, meanwhile was not allowed enjoy these simple pleasures as coffee — as she tirelessly performed in her lengthy Las Vegas residency.

“We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!! You want me to share it on Telly ???” Britney continued. “I’d rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that’s all my family has ever been to me !!!!”

Britney then went on to add that she suffered nerve damage during her controversial conservatorship that controlled her medical, financial and personal affairs for nearly 15 years.

Pointing to screengrab posted on the IG post, the singer said, “here are pics of what nerve damage can do … which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!!”



She added, “Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal … I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months !!!” noted Britney, who was allegedly forced into a mental health facility against her will at the start of 2019, via Page Six.

“[My family] hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years …”

Spears concluded the message, aiming directly at her younger sibling, “It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister …” she wrote. “I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!”

Jamie Lynn had mentioned on the Special Forces episode that she “struggled with self-esteem” as Britney’s younger sister.

The singer/actress, who shares daughters Maddie, 14, and Ivey, 4, with husband Jamie Watson, “Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young. I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

In a confessional, Jamie Lynn reiterated that she was “extremely proud” of her sister’s success, but would like to discover her “own identity” outside of being Britney’s sister.