BIGBANG's Taeyang drops teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin are collaborating for the very first time on a new digital single VIBE.
Taeyang music agency The BLACK LABEL took to their Instagram account to officially announced the collaboration between the two icons.
The music label released a new teaser of Taeyang's upcoming song VIBE featuring BTS member Jimin on January 4, 2023.
In the shared teaser, Taeyang and Jimin can be seen posing together with fierce gazes and explosive synergy and with a yellow backdrop.
Taeyang would be releasing his long-awaited solo music song after a break of five years since his last album White Night and this would be the first time the two would work together.
The upcoming new song VIBE is scheduled to release on January 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. KST.
