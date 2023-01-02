John Travolta, daughter Ella send New Year wishes to fans with sweet reel

John Travolta shared adorable clip with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta as the duo send New Year wishes to fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Pulp Fiction star shared a reel with his 22-year-old girl to shower love on his 4.7 million followers.

In the video, John could be seen sitting with Ella on a table as they say, “We love you, and Happy New Year” to their fans.

“Happy new year everyone!” John captioned the post.

This comes after an insider spilt to National Enquirer that John finds it “extremely frightening and upsetting” to have lost some important women in his life to cancer.



The actor was left devastated after his close friend Kirstie Alley died following a secret battle with colon cancer earlier this month.

Before this, Travolta has lost his first love Diana Hyland to breast cancer in 1997. Then a year later, the same disease claimed his mother Helen Cecilia’s life.

The source said, "The most important women in John's life have been taken from him by cancer. It's a curse that seems to haunt him and his family."

The actor’s wife Kelly Preston also died of breast cancer in 2020, following which Travolta "finds himself looking at the women left in his life and praying that the same curse doesn't take them away from him too."