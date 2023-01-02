Reason Princess Diana did not like Christmas with Royals

Princess Diana did not like holiday season with the Queen and her family.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell once revealed: "Diana did not like Christmas with the Windsors.”

She told express.co.uk: "She was very keen to disappear into her room as much as she could."

In1981, the former Princess of Wales accidentally gave an expensive Christmas present to Her Majesty, unaware of the Royal tradition of cheap gifts.

"When Diana first went she didn't know that there was this joke present tradition," writer Zoe Borrell said.

"So she had got Princess Anne this gorgeous cashmere jumper.

"It was all very sensible and expensive. And she handed it over and she hadn't been made aware that it was just novelty presents.

"Poor thing. They don't communicate very well."

Zoe then noted that Charles "should have told her" about the joke presents.