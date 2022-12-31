Trevor Noah reflects on his grandmother’s legacy in entirety: ‘tiny impact on one’s life’

Trevor Noah addressed his grandmother’s legacy during the Between The Scenes segment on The Daily Show.

On Friday, a video was shared on the show’s official Instagram account in which one of the members from the audience asked Trevor about how he tried to keep his grandma’s legacy alive.

To this, the host responded, “One of the things that hit me the most was at my grandmother’s funeral in South Africa.”

Trevor mentioned that his grandma was 96 when she passed away so all her friends came at the funeral and they shared interesting stories about her.

However, Trevor recalled that there was one of his favourite story about his grandma that stayed with him.

“One of her neighbours revealed that how my grandma would open house for all the women who needed it. The women who were abused. I didn’t know about this.”

So, Trevor pointed out that perhaps for him, the legacy might be “food and love”. But speaking of her legacy in entirety, it was “how she treated people around her and it’s beautiful to see what she’s left behind”.

In the end, Trevor added, “If there was one way I'd try and keep my grandmother's legacy alive, it's just by remembering the tiny impact you may have on somebody's life that may stick with them long after you're gone.”

Watch here:



