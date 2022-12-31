Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague reveals her due date

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague is ready to welcome her baby as she revealed her baby is due in just four weeks, ahead of stepping out with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in Cheshire on Friday.

The Love Island star, 23, announced during her most recent YouTube video that she and boxer Tommy, also 23, will become parents before the end of January.



In the vlog, posted on Wednesday, she said: 'I literally can't believe it. Literally in four weeks' time, in a month's time, we're going to have a little baby and it's literally insane.'

She also took to Instagram to share a snap of her baby bump as she teased it 'wasn't long' until she is due to welcome her first child with Tommy Fury.



Sharing a snap from her outing with Tommy, Molly-Mae cut a stylish figure in fitted black trousers and a turtleneck top, which she teamed with a cropped grey jacket.

She styled her glossy golden tresses across her shoulders in loose curls as she lovingly cradled her growing baby bump.

Alongside the glowing snap, she penned: 'Not long now little girl. outfit @prettylittlething ad.'

It comes after she inadvertently sparked conflict among Instagram followers on Christmas Day after a minority accused her of photoshopping her baby bump.