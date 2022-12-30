Ahead of new year, Arjun Kapoor jets off tos evrey destination with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor 

Arjun Kapoor flies to a secret destination with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor to reportedly celebrate new year eve.
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Mumbai airport. He wrote, "When #kuttey was told #jugjuggjeeyo."
In the picture, Anil and Arjun opted for black look. Arjun wore a black T-shirt with dark sunglasses while his actor-uncle Anil wore a black shirt with sunglasses. Varun was seen in a white tee with yellow coat. He also opted for glasses
The IshqZaaday actor Arjun re-shared the same post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Riding into 2023.”
On the other hand, Varun also shared the sun-kissed picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Let's go along with fire emoji."
Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan.
