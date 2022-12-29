 
close
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix drops list of K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Korean dramas are bagging global accolades

By Web Desk
December 29, 2022
Netflix drops list of K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list
Netflix drops list of K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere.

Netflix has new release of K-dramas in 2023, featuring everything from romance, to action, and spooky dramas too.

 Check out the list below:

  • Squid Game ( Season 3 )
  • A Time Called You (Season 1)
  • Black Knight (Season 1)
  • Celebrity (Season 1)
  • Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)
  • Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
  • Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)
  • The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)
  • Hunting Dogs (Season 1)
  • Mask Girl (Season 1)
  • Murder Dieary (Season 1)
  • Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )
  • Queen Maker (Season 1)
  • Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
  • Squid Game ( Season 3 )

  • Believer 2 (2023)

  • Jung_E (2023)
  • Gil Bok-soon (2023)
  • Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)
  • The Uncanny Counter 2