Netflix drops list of K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere.



Netflix has new release of K-dramas in 2023, featuring everything from romance, to action, and spooky dramas too.

Check out the list below:

Squid Game ( Season 3 )

A Time Called You (Season 1)

Black Knight (Season 1)

Celebrity (Season 1)

Chicken Nugget (Season 1)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)

The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)

Hunting Dogs (Season 1)

Mask Girl (Season 1)

Murder Dieary (Season 1)

Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )

Queen Maker (Season 1)

Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Believer 2 (2023)

Jung_E (2023)

Gil Bok-soon (2023)

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

The Uncanny Counter 2