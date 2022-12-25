Netflix planning to make an anime spin-off of hit series Stranger Things

Netflix’s Stranger Things will be expanding into the universe of anime.

According to What's on Netflix (via Twitter), the anime series will be titled Stranger Things: Tokyo and is being billed as the "first" Stranger Things spinoff.

Previously, the Duffer Brothers confirmed a spin-off earlier in the year when they renewed their Netflix deal earlier in 2022. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer said the spin-off would be “1,000% different” from the original and added it would be a “story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

While plot details for the spinoff are not yet disclosed, the series will reportedly follow “video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo” that are sucked into a grand adventure after an encounter with the Upside Down. Tokyo is planned to be around six hours long.

According to CBR, a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things is also in the works and will be produced by influential theatre producer Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry and Netflix. Daldry will also direct while Kate Trefry will write the play. It is unknown at this time what the stage play will focus on, where it will be set and when it might premiere for audiences

Production on the spinoff series is expected to begin after filming has wrapped on Stranger Things Season 5.

The fifth and final season of the original show is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024 and will run for 8 episodes.

No release date for Stranger Things: Tokyo has been announced at this time.