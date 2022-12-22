John Mayer opens up about his decision of not dating

John Mayer recently discussed his love life and admitted that he doesn't date because it isn't a codified activity for him, according to Mid-Day.

John revealed that dating is not a codified activity for him anymore and a key reason for him not dating is his decision to quit drinking. He revealed that he quit drinking around six years ago.

John said, "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of... it's not patterned anymore"

He further added, "I don't date - I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage"

Mayer also addressed his image of a womaniser. He said, "I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like 'Lothario' and 'Womaniser', and I think that is what that is."

John had previously shared that he has not had a drink since October 23, 2016.