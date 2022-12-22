 
close
Thursday December 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

John Mayer opens up about his decision of not dating

John Mayer reveals he quit drinking six years ago

By Web Desk
December 22, 2022
John Mayer opens up about his decision of not dating
John Mayer opens up about his decision of not dating

John Mayer recently discussed his love life and admitted that he doesn't date because it isn't a codified activity for him, according to Mid-Day.

John revealed that dating is not a codified activity for him anymore and a key reason for him not dating is his decision to quit drinking. He revealed that he quit drinking around six years ago.

John said, "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of... it's not patterned anymore"

He further added, "I don't date - I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage"

Mayer also addressed his image of a womaniser. He said, "I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like 'Lothario' and 'Womaniser', and I think that is what that is."

John had previously shared that he has not had a drink since October 23, 2016.