Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat teaser, magic with love and music!

Anurag Kashyap dropped the teaser of his new film earlier today and it’s a magic spell casted with love involving a lot of music. This is his attempt at presenting a love story after a thriller Dobaara. The film stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in prodigal roles.





The teaser shows Alaya as a school student who is entranced by the character of DJ Mohabbat. The heartfelt voiceovers done by Gulzar make all the difference when it comes to the intensity of environment Kashyap has created. The feel of slow, burning love is very evident in the teaser.

The film was presented at Marrakech Film Festival about which Kashyap said, “The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film.”