Allison Holker returns to social media, shares heartbreaking post to late husband tWitch

Allison Holker is still processing the heartbreaking sudden death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The former The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, confirmed the news in an issued statement shared by multiple media outlets on December 14, 2022.

In her first social media post since Stephen died, the former Dancing with the Stars pro shared a sweet photo of the couple (who had celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before his death).

The photo was posted alongside a tear-jerking caption by Allison, 34, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches.”

She added, "We miss you so much."

According to People Magazine, Holker last posted on social media two days before Boss's death, sharing a video of the pair dancing together to Alicia Keys' song December Back 2 June. The upload was later flooded with heartfelt and supportive comments from stars like Denise Richards, Ashley Graham and Olivia Munn.



Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. The couple first met through So You Think You Can Dance and were married for nine years.

Before Boss’ death, in an interview during The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022, Holker and tWitch revealed they were considering having another child together, via StyleCaster.

“I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” Holker said at the time. “We really do [miss it],” tWitch added, “I love the little babies. I love ’em.”