Kylie Jenner takes down ‘mean’ Instagram post amid Megan Thee Stallion trial

Kylie Jenner was recently called out by Kardashians fans after she posted and deleted a ‘cruel’ photo, featuring the reality star’s manicured foot on a beach.
The post captioned as “Thank you God another beautiful day”, came after Megan Thee Stallion launched a suit against Tory Lanez for having shot her in the foot.
Reacting to the photo, fans blasted the beauty mogul on Reddit: “regardless of the foot pic … I'd not be saying that caption right after someone I know and hung out with got shot in the foot in my vicinity! (or at her party? I think it was after)."
"That’s exactly what I thought-the caption is pointed even without the ankle pic (which just really links it more imo),” another comment read.
A third user wrote: “Mean girl!! Disgusting no shame no class!" while a fourth comment claimed: "so cruel to say that literally the next day."
