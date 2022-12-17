Brendan Fraser expresses gratitude to Matt Damon for ‘School Ties’ role

Brendan Fraser thanked fellow actor Matt Damon for helping him get his first leading role in 1992 teen-drama School Ties.

The Whale actor, 54, recalled working alongside the Good Will Hunting star, 52, in School Ties, a film that marked both of their first lead silver-screen roles.

Speaking to IMDb, the Golden Globe nominee expressed gratitude Damon for helping him get the part.

"When I did my screen test for School Ties with Matt Damon, I was pretty fresh out of the academy — and it was a test, you know? You're challenged for a reason, to see if you have a place in this world, in this medium, in this format," Fraser recalled.

Fraser added, "And I gotta say, it was Matt who I matched pitch with. I just knew inherently — not copy him, but run alongside, shoulder to shoulder. I got the job, so I have him to thank for that."

School Ties – set in the 1950s - tells the story of David (Fraser), a 17-year-old Jewish boy from a working-class family, who lands a scholarship to an elite prep school, where he's bullied by Charlie (Damon) and other students, including Ben Affleck, Chris O'Donnell, Anthony Rapp, and Cole Hauser.

School Ties success helped Fraser earn parts in movies including Encino Man, George of the Jungle, Airheads, The Quiet American and the action-adventure The Mummy franchise.