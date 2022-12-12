 
By Web Desk
December 12, 2022
Full List: Netflix releases global list of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Streaming giant Netflix has just released its complete list of the movies and TV series that have overtaken the globe.

The list includes;

Movies:

  • Troll
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Lady Chatterley's Lover
  • My Name Is Vendetta
  • God's Crooked Lines
  • The Swimmers
  • A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  • Hunter Killer
  • A Man of Action
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Warriors of Future
  • Goodbye
  • Uncharted
  • Kantara
  • The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
  • Shooter
  • The Noel Diary
  • The Marriage App
  • Delivery by Christmas
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie
  • Memory
  • Christmas Full of Grace
  • Slumberland
  • Love Today

TV Series:

  • Wednesday
  • Harry & Meghan
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • Firefly Lane
  • 1899
  • The Crown
  • Til Money Do Us Part
  • Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  • Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  • Odio Il Natale
  • Shuroop
  • Elite
  • Lookism
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • The Good Doctor
  • CAT
  • Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  • First Love
  • How To Ruin Christmas
  • The Blacklist
  • Parasyte -the maxim-
  • Café con aroma de mujer
  • Manifest
  • Sıcak Kafa
  • My Unorthodox Life