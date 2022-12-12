Full List: Netflix releases global list of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Streaming giant Netflix has just released its complete list of the movies and TV series that have overtaken the globe.

The list includes;

Movies:

Troll

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Lady Chatterley's Lover

My Name Is Vendetta

God's Crooked Lines

The Swimmers

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Hunter Killer

A Man of Action

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Warriors of Future

Goodbye

Uncharted

Kantara

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Shooter

The Noel Diary

The Marriage App

Delivery by Christmas

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Memory

Christmas Full of Grace

Slumberland

Love Today

TV Series: