BTS' RM takes ARMYs behind the scenes of MV 'Wild Flower'

RM just took his fans to the sets of Wild Flower music video in the making.

The BTS star on Thursday shared behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the music video.

Wild Flower is the title track for the RM's first-ever solo album Indigo features Jo Yoo Jin member of the rock band, Cherry Filter.

The music video was released on December 2, 2022, and captured RM's struggles as a K-pop artist.



In addition, the title track also ranks at the No.1 spot on iTunes Top Album Charts in at least 67 countries including Germany, France, and Italy.



RM became the third member of BTS to release his first solo album after J-Hope's Jack in the Box and Jin's The Astronaut.

