Julia Roberts honours BFF George Clooney in custom dress covered in his photos

Julia Roberts honoured her best friend George Clooney in a custom dress featuring many portraits of the veteran actor.

At the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, Clooney was fêted Sunday night, December 4th, 2022.

The Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star, via People.



An up-close look of Roberts' dress was shared by stylist Elizabeth Stewart on Instagram. In the caption, Stewart revealed that the label's director Jeremy Scott was commissioned for the dress. It included shots of Clooney, 61, from his earliest appearances in Hollywood to his ER heartthrob years to his recent bearded days.

Along with the custom Moschino gown, she also wore a black cropped blazer by the brand. The actress also showed off her hoop earrings by Chopard at the red carpet as she posed for the photographers.

The glamourous event was held to pay tribute to the 2022 Kennedy Center honourees, who were chosen for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Alongside George Clooney, Christian singer Amy Grant, legendary singer of soul, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. — are all being honored this year, via HollywoodLife.