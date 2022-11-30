Emily Ratajkowski feels 'happy' on regaining weight after 'scary weight loss'

Emily Ratajkowski talked about her recent weight loss on Tuesday's episode of her podcast High Low.

"I think trauma lives in the body," the American model, 31, shared while talking to her podcast guest Mia Khalifa during the latest episode. "That's been my experience."

"When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight," the Gone Girl star continued. "I was down to 100 pounds recently, and it was really, really scary."

While expressing her feelings on regaining the lost weight Ratajkowski said she's since "gained weight," adding: "For me, it's a huge game-changer, and it's how I know I'm happy."

The actress who's recently under the rumors of dating actor Pete Davidson after splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, did not reveal what caused the weight loss.

Ratajkowski was married to Bear-McClard for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.