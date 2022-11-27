 
close
Sunday November 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

New Christmas movie features John Travolta's sister

New Christmas movie features John Travolta's sister

By Web Desk
November 27, 2022
New Christmas movie features John Travoltas sister

John Travolta has asked his fans to watch 'Haul Out The Holly' which features his sister Ellen Travolta.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actor said the film releases on Saturday on the Hallmark Channel.

John Travolta said, "My sister Ellen always wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie and had so much fun making it.

New Christmas movie features John Travoltas sister

Directed by Maclain Nelson, the film tells the story of Emily who comes home to visit her parents, only to discover they're leaving for a trip of their own. While staying at their house for the holidays, Emily meets members of the community who want her to join in the neighborhood's Christmas festivities.