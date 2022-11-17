Suniel Shetty says 'no one' could replace Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Kartik Aaryan has been hitting the headlines after confirming that he will be replacing Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri.

However, Suniel Shetty is now claiming that Kartik Aryan could not be replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, as per Hindustan Times.

In a recent interview, Shetty said, “There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument."

Recently Shetty claimed, "He would try to get Akshay back in Hera Pheri 3 and would speak to the makers to take Akshay back."

Akshay recently confirmed that he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 as he is not satisfied with the script of the film sequel.