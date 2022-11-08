Charisma Carpenter slams Angel spin-off series, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter’s fans came out in support of the actress after she lashed out at new Angel show.



According to Independent, the actress, who played Cordelia Chase in both series, commented on the spin-off series after she was tagged on a social media post.

One Buffy admirer took to Twitter and put up an old photo of Friends’ actor Matthew Perry and his mother Suzanne.

“Here we have #MatthewPerry with his mother #CharismaCarpenter,” a user tweeted.

To this, Charisma responded, “Just as problematic as Angel season 4. Only this time I gave birth to someone older than me and is some kind of Keanu Reeves-hating demon.”

Following her remarks, the fans defended Charisma and one wrote, “You were the best part of Angel, god I hated what happened to Cordy towards the end.”

“The HARSHEST burn I’ve ever heard,” another added.