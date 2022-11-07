PTI’s protest: Man injured after being electrocuted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a PTI worker climbed up a high-voltage electricity pole during the party’s protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Imran Khan and got electrocuted on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road.
Meanwhile, the man, 23, came in contact with the high-voltage electricity cables and he received a severe electric shock, resulting in suffering burns. The man, identified as Zeenatullah, fell from the electricity pole and lost consciousness.
Rescue workers reached the site of the incident to shift the man to the hospital; however, the ambulance found it difficult to wade through the traffic jams.
The 23-year-old resident of district Orakzai is being provided medical treatment following his injury.
Imran Khan has left behind top Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in acting, says Fazl
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani issues notification, says special committee will inquire into Swati's video leak from...
A deputy superintendent of police and two station house officers were among those martyred in attack
"The federal government has decided to exercise its powers on baseless allegations against institutions," reads a...
Sources say Dogar was suspended over his alleged failure in providing foolproof security to Governor House during the...
Azam Swati reveals that his wife received an objectionable video featuring him and her