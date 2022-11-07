PTI’s protest: Man injured after being electrocuted in Rawalpindi

Screengrab from a video of the PTI worker climbing up an electric pole on Rawalpindi's Murree Road, on November 7, 2022. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a PTI worker climbed up a high-voltage electricity pole during the party’s protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Imran Khan and got electrocuted on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road.

Meanwhile, the man, 23, came in contact with the high-voltage electricity cables and he received a severe electric shock, resulting in suffering burns. The man, identified as Zeenatullah, fell from the electricity pole and lost consciousness.

Rescue workers reached the site of the incident to shift the man to the hospital; however, the ambulance found it difficult to wade through the traffic jams.

The 23-year-old resident of district Orakzai is being provided medical treatment following his injury.