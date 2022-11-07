Eminem delivers a star-studded set at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, was inducted into the coveted Rock n Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. This is one of the highest honours a musical artist could achieve.

The rapper, 50, was inducting by his long-time friend and mentor, Dr. Dre who delivered a speech before the ceremony.

Dre highlighted how the rapper faced a backlash from his own team because Marshall was a white man and rap music was mostly associated with black people. On listening to his demo, Dre couldn’t believe Em was white.

“The first thing I said when I listened to it was ‘what the f--- did he just say?’. I loved it so much, I could not stop listening to it. A few days later Jimmy called me up and said ‘Hey Dre, you know he’s a white guy, right?’. Completely f---ed me up.”

Dre then added that it didn’t ‘cross his mind’ that rap could be for anybody. “Not too long after that, we met for the first time. We hit it off and the next thing you know, we’re working in the studio at my house working. The first time I put him on a beat, he got on the mic and said Hi, My Name Is…Slim Shady.”

After the speech and a video montage of his career, the Rap God hitmaker performed a medley of his biggest hits.

The medley kicked off with My Name Is, a song that is synonymous with everything that Eminem/Slim Shady stands for. Blending into another Shady classic Rap God. Next, Eminem is accompanied by the legendary Steven Tyler to perform Eminem’s iconic hit Sing For The Moment. Steven Tyler opened the segment with his band’s iconic hit Dream On, from which the Sing For The Moment track’s hook is sampled from.

Ed Sheeran then took to the stage to help Eminem perform his eponymous hit Stan. Sheeran performed the hook of the song, originally sang by Dido. Then, the rapper performs solo on Forever by Drake and concluding with the inspirational hit Not Afraid.







