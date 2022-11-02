Khloe Kardashian reacts to rapper Takeoff’s death

Khloe Kardashian mourned the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who passed away in Houston after being shot over a game of dice.

Tributes have come flooding in for Takeoff after the Migos rapper was shot dead in front of his uncle and bandmate Quavo outside of a bowling alley in Texas on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who is a member of the hip hop trio, was shot at a 'private party' as a group gathered outside of the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at 2.30am.

Houston Police confirmed that one person was found dead at the scene at 1200 Polk, but would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

The shooting came hours after he posted an Instagram story of him wearing the same outfit.

As news of the shooting spread, friends and admirers of Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted out: 'This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad'.

British rapper AJ Tracey paid tribute, writing: 'not takeoff! RIP'.

Singer and actress Keri Hilson wrote: 'Rest In Peace, 1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon'.

While YouTuber Jake Paul added: 'Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.'