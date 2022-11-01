Rihanna, Adele and Beyonce among A-list celebs immortalised in interesting avatars

Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce are remembered in a unique manner as they are immortalised in Renaissance oil paintings by French artist Kyes.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z and Mike Tyson, Amy Winehouse, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown are also among the stars who have been honoured.

The mega stars are all seen dressed in old-fashioned renaissance clothing in pieces that fit right into a gallery or museum.



For the unversed Digital artist, Kyès recreates such pictures and shares them on social media, with other names including late singer Amy Winehouse, actress Jodie Comer, and rocker Mick Jagger.

It comes after Rihanna made her long-awaited music comeback on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Friday.

Rihanna hasn't released new solo music since her 2016 LP ANTI but has constantly teased fans with studio updates, the most recent being in September.

It's also been reported that the 34-year-old megastar is gearing up for a huge stadium tour in 2023, after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.