Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Two Pakistani army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Shahrig area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the IOB operation commenced yesterday in Kaman Pass near Shahrig to clear a hideout of terrorists.

The soldiers were dropped near the suspected location of the terrorists via a helicopter to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, have been recovered, said ISPR

The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area, added the military’s media wing.