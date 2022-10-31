Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Shahrig area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.
According to the military’s media wing, the IOB operation commenced yesterday in Kaman Pass near Shahrig to clear a hideout of terrorists.
The soldiers were dropped near the suspected location of the terrorists via a helicopter to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.
However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.
A cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, have been recovered, said ISPR
The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area, added the military’s media wing.
Imran Khan asked KP govt to issue threat alert for journalist Arshad Sharif, says Rana Sanaullah
"Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container,” says PM Shahbaz
PM Shehbaz says Imran Khan “severely attacked” the Pakistan army — an institution that works for Pakistan's...
A total of 16 candidates are participating in the polls including PTI chief Imran Khan, JUI-F's Jamil Khan and JI's...
PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to face tough fight from PDM's candidate Jamil Khan in NA-45 by-poll
Sindh minister said UNICEF helped the provincial government set up over 2,000 temporary learning centres