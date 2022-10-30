Disney's latest move attracts praise from Strictly's Jayde Adams

Strictly's Jayde Adams has come forward to show support after Disney's decision to introduce its first-ever plus-size heroine in a powerful short film about body dysmorphia.

In the company's 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras - and fans are full of praise for the change.

The film, entitled Reflect, follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, 'who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power.'



With fans quick to heap praise on the new movie, Jayde was also keen to show her support in a cute Instagram post on Friday.

The 37-year-old comedian compared herself to the protagonist Bianca as she shared a comparison snap of the cartoon ballet dancer with herself performing her 'body positive' Flashdance routine on Strictly.

Jayde captioned her snap: 'I got a new favourite film.'

The star is clearly a fan of Disney, showing off her epic Halloween costume this weekend as she dressed up as Ursula - the villainous sea witch in The Little Mermaid.



The comedian - who was eliminated from Strictly last week - previously spoke about her experience with body-shaming trolls.

Rather than getting upset, Jayde revealed she 'laughs with trolls' who comment on her weight in order to show resilience.

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film is part of the second series of Short Circuit - a series of experimental short films.



