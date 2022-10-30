Megan Fox, MGK wow fans as they channel Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee at Halloween Party

Actress Megan Fox stole the limelight as she wowed in a plunging pink minidress and blonde channeling Pamela Anderson while her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly transformed into the bombshell's ex Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party.

The lovebirds looked smashing as they dressed as one of the most iconic couples of the 1990s on Friday night to attend the star-studded bash in Beverly Hills.



The Jennifer's Body star, 36, appeared to be Baywatch beauty's doppelgänger as she recreated one of her nights out at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand opening party more than two decades ago.



Megan Fox showcased her jaw-dropping curves, her man, 32, rocked Lee's signature white tank and black leather pants while puffing on a cigarette.

Fox sizzled as she put her incredibly toned and sun-kissed legs on display at the event, which was also graced by hosts Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as well as Paris Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Jasmine Tookes and more.