Megan Fox gives ultimatum to MGK on new photos: 'Those are only options'

Megan Fox is making headlines with her comments on beau Machine Gun Kelly's photos.

The Transformers actress was quick to react to a thread of photos shared by the singer the night after their appearance at Time100 Next Gala in New York.

Commenting on the pictures, MGK's fiancee said: "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth."

"Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5?

"Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Megan comments.

Fans were quick to react to the couple's love, branding it disturbing and 'awkward.'

"How awkward how many times she said something like that in public. Must be desperate like hell as everyone is witnessing with her transformation. Cheap, silly and desperate," one wrote.

"Colson run!" quipped another.