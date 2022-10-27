Kris Jenner upset over Kourtney Kardashian eloping for wedding

Kris Jenner is not happy with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding.
The couple, that tied the knot right after Grammys this year, went to the chapel on their own without family.
Speaking about her disappointment, momager Kris Jenner tells the cameras on Hulu: "I'm not going to lie, it would be so disappointing if Kourtney really got married in Vegas and I wasn't there."
Kris said: "But, I guess I'll get over it, I mean... been there, done that. Kim did it too. She didn't even tell me when she came home."
Kourtney and Travis' wedding was not real due to the absense of a marriage license.
The love birds eventually tied the knot in April alongside sisters in Portofino.
